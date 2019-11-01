A woman in Indiana was found dead in a house filled with 140 snakes with an 8-foot-long python wrapped round her neck

Youtube/WTHR

A woman in Indiana was found dead Wednesday with an 8-foot-long reticulated python wrapped around her neck, the local police said.

Laura Hurst, 36, was found dead in a house in Oxford, Indiana, owned by Benton County Sheriff Don Munson, an avid snake collector. Munson does not live in the house, which was found to contain 140 snakes.

About 20 of those snakes were owned by Hurst, local media reported, and she visited the house regularly to see the snakes, the Lafayette Journal and Courier reported.

Munson found Hurst's body on the floor of the house at 8:51 p.m. local time Wednesday, with the python wrapped loosely around her neck, an Indiana State Police spokesman, Kim Riley, told the Journal and Courier.

"She appears to have been strangled by the snake," he said, noting that an autopsy was still in progress.

Riley told the Associated Press that Munson had renovated the building to house a collection of snakes but that they were caged and secure within the building.

Marcel Katz, an attorney for Hurst, told the Journal and Courier that the snakes were important to her and were listed as possessions in her divorce negotiations.

The reticulated python, the breed found wrapped around Hurst's neck, is the longest snake in the world and native to South Asia and Southeast Asia.

