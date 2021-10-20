Woman indicted for 4th DUI, head-butting officer, more

Oct. 20—BRENTWOOD — Tiffiney Noelle Danforth, turning 40 Friday, plans to take a plea deal after being charged with her fourth DUI and other felony offenses, including head-butting a state police trooper, according to paperwork filed in Rockingham Superior Court.

The most recent county indictments accuse Danforth of receiving stolen property, simple assault, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and a fourth offense DUI.

On July 25, New Hampshire State Police Trooper Tyler Duhamel wrote in a report that he was first to respond to a hit-and-run incident at 4:35 p.m.

The driver, later identified as Danforth, was said to be heading south on Interstate 93 in Hooksett after hitting another car and refusing to stop. The reporting party told police that the car's license plate was makeshift — a piece of cardboard displayed in the back window.

Near Exit 7, the Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Danforth reportedly crashed into a barrier then continued on.

Duhamel said he saw the car crest the hill by Exit 6 with "many cars behind it flashing their high beams at me to indicate this was a problem vehicle."

Despite Duhamel's use of lights and sirens to indicate that the driver needed to pull over, he said the car "did not move over, use a blinker, slow or stop." He said the driver "could not maintain a single lane of travel."

Eventually the car crossed over the Manchester city line and into Londonderry amid steady traffic, according to Duhamel's report.

Trooper Henry Gula joined the pursuit, ranging in speed from 55 to 70 mph. Duhamel said he pulled up next to the car at one point and saw the driver look at him then straight ahead again.

"We continued south bound and I observed the operator to tilt her head back with a tall can in her right hand and drink from it," Duhamel said.

The car eventually pulled to the right side of the road, but the driver ignored commands to turn it off, put her hands out the window or exit the vehicle. Duhamel said those directions were given over a loudspeaker system.

According to Duhamel's report, Danforth continued to disobey by heading back onto the highway. After the car stopped again a short distance away, troopers said they approached the driver's side door to remove her but it was locked.

"I ordered the female to open the door but she appeared dazed with a thousand-yard stare on her face," Duhamel reported.

He said the window was partially down, allowing him to reach inside and unlock the door.

"I immediately smelled the overwhelming odor of a consumed alcoholic beverage emanating from her," he said.

He added, "she continued to yell and scream as we attempted to put her in cuffs."

Police counted three tall, empty cans of beer in the car and another one chilled and unopened. They said Danforth was brought to Parkland Medical Center in Derry after complaining of arm and chest pain.

Further investigation revealed that the car was reported stolen out of Vermont, and Danforth had already been identified as a suspect in the case.

Police said they also determined that Danforth does not have a valid license. Her privileges were revoked in New Hampshire, Vermont and Tennessee after three DUI convictions over the past 10 years, records show.

Duhamel said that Danforth "varied from belligerent to calm" throughout their interactions.

Danforth was later medically cleared and transported to Rockingham County Jail, but continued to cause problems, according to Duhamel. While police changed her handcuffs, she head-butted another Trooper, a report stated.

En route to the jail, Danforth repeatedly attempted to kick out a window and twice slipped her hands out of cuffs.

She is scheduled to plead guilty to charges and be sentenced mid-December.