Woman indicted, accused of intentionally driving car into a crowd in Trotwood

Jan. 27—A Harrison Twp. woman indicted Wednesday is accused of driving into a crowd and seriously injuring her father and three others earlier this month in Trotwood.

Rojanae F. Grigsby, 20, is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 10 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for seven counts of felonious assault, three counts of vehicular assault and one misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

The incident happened Jan. 13, according to Trotwood police.

"The defendant intentionally drove her vehicle into a crowd of people, seriously injuring four people including her biological father," an affidavit stated.

Grigsby is held on a $500,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail. where she has been since her Tuesday arrest, records show.