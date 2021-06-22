Woman indicted, accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl in Englewood

Jun. 22—A 23-year-old Dayton woman indicted Monday is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in April in Englewood.

Randi N. Hardy is scheduled to be arraigned July 6 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of sexual battery.

Police were called April 11 to the 500 block of South Main Street in Englewood on a report of a sexual assault.

Hardy and the teen girl in the case were known to each other, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman.

Hardy is not in custody and was issued a summons to appear in court, records show.