Woman indicted, accused of shooting woman during fight

Aug. 20—A 37-year-old woman indicted Friday is accused of firing a gun at a woman, who ducked her head and was shot in the arm during a fight last week in Dayton.

Amber Dawn Snyder, of Dayton, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, both with a three-year firearm specification.

Dayton police and medics were called around 3 a.m. Aug. 8 to the 100 block of Perrine Street for a shooting.

A woman told police that Snyder was yelling outside her residence shortly after she told Snyder to not call her again and hung up the phone, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

"She went to the door and a fight ensued" during which Snyder reportedly grabbed the other woman by the hair and pulled out a firearm, court documents read.

"Ms. Snyder shot at (the victim) just as (the victim) dropped her head down. (The victim) was shot in the arm," the affidavit stated.

Officers found Snyder in a vehicle outside a vacant residence on Medford Street. She was taken into custody after a sergeant ordered her to drop the gun, which was in her right hand, and to stop out of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Snyder is held on a $100,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.