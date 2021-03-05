Woman indicted after allegedly cutting boyfriend's throat as he slept

Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
Mar. 5—A woman accused of cutting her boyfriend's throat and trying to steal his wallet as he slept was indicted Thursday by a Montgomery County grand jury.

Amber M. Rowland, 37, of Dayton, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday for her arraignment in county Common Pleas Court on two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Rowland's 47-year-old boyfriend told Dayton police detectives that he was awakened around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at their home in the 20 block of Buchanan Avenue to Rowland cutting his throat with a box cutter and reaching for his wallet, telling him to give her money, according to an affidavit filed Feb. 24 in Dayton Municipal Court.

They fought over the box cutter and the boyfriend got it away from her. Rowland then continued to cut him with a kitchen knife before he ran outside. Rowland's uncle was waiting outside and told Rowland to come with him and Rowland then left, the affidavit said.

The victim then went to Cousin Vinny's nearby at 2032 Wayne Ave. and asked someone to call 911, according to a Dayton police report.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he has undergone several surgeries to repair his injuries, the affidavit said.

Rowland remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

