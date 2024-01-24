Woman indicted for arson is accused of setting fire that damaged Moraine bridge

Jan. 23—A woman indicted Tuesday is accused of setting a fire in June that damaged a bridge in Moraine.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gretchen M. Lammers, who is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 6 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of arson.

Lammers reportedly set a fire June 17 near Broadway Avenue that damaged the bridge at 1900 Dryden Road in Moraine, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

The arson was investigated by the Moraine Police Division.