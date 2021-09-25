Woman indicted for attempted murder in stabbing at Springfield hotel

Sep. 24—A 45-year-old woman faces charges of attempted murder and felonious assault following a reported stabbing on Leffel Lane this month.

Terena Parker was indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court this week in relation to the stabbing, Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll confirmed.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest. As of Friday afternoon, Parker was not in custody.

On Sept. 4, the Springfield Police Division responded to a call of a woman being stabbed at the USA Inn and Suites located at 2 W. Leffel Lane. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a "severe laceration to her chest." The wound was 3 to 4 inches long, police said.

The stabbing victim told officers that she "was stabbed by another female in the hotel room," the police report said. She was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injury.