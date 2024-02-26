Woman indicted on capital murder in Tarrant shooting deaths of her mother, grandmother

A woman whom authorities accuse of shooting to death her mother and maternal grandmother during a robbery in November in the Rendon section of Tarrant County has been indicted on capital murder.

Kaitlyn Bailey, 25, killed Shari Bailey, 60, and Bertha Bailey, 84, when Kaitlyn demanded money from Shari, who declined, according to the account by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office that is described in an affidavit that supports an arrest warrant.

The familicide occurred about 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2023, at a house in the 3900 block Joalene Court.

“My daughter shot me and my mom,” Shari Bailey told a 911 call-taker, according to the affidavit.

Shari said she had been shot three times and was unsure of her mother’s injuries because she could not move to get to her. When deputies entered, Shari was in her bedroom to the right of the front entry, according to the affidavit. Shari told the deputies that Bertha was in the room to the left of the front entry.

Shari told the call-taker Kaitlyn used Shari’s Glock handgun to shoot her and Bertha and that Kaitlyn took the gun with her when she stole a Ford Fusion and left, according to the affidavit.

Bertha was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour after she was shot. Shari died at a hospital about four hours after she was shot. Each was shot in the torso.

The indictment was filed on Feb. 13. It alleges Kaitlyn Bailey committed multiple killings during the same criminal transaction and that they occurred as the defendant was attempting to commit another offense, robbery.

Kaitlyn Bailey, who was arrested in Callahan County, confessed in an interview with two law enforcement officers, according to the sheriff’s office account.

During the interview, on Nov. 25, Kaitlyn admitted going to Shari’s house for a vehicle and money, Detective Kelly Holland wrote in the affidavit.

“An argument ensued in which Kaitlyn got the Glock 48 and shot Shari twice, went into Bertha’s room, shot her multiple times, and went back and shot Shari again before taking the keys to the Ford and leaving the house,” Holland wrote.

Kaitlyn Bailey is being held at a jail on a $600,000 bond.