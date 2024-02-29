Woman indicted after dead dog and emaciated horse found in Hanover Twp.

Feb. 29—A Butler County grand jury has indicted a woman on animal cruelty charges after a dead dog and an emaciated horse were found on a Hanover Twp. property.

Katie Still, 31, was charged in December when county deputy dog wardens conducted a welfare check on property in the 6000 block of Oxford Milford Road and found a decomposing dog's body in a wire cage and a "severely" emaciated horse, according to the sheriff's office and court reports.

Still initially was charged with one count of prohibition concerning companion animals, a fifth-degree felony, and cruelty to animals, a second-degree misdemeanor.

On Wednesday, the grand jury indicted Still for cruelty to companion animals, a second-degree misdemeanor and cruelty to companion animal, a fifth-degree felony.

She is free on bond.

Arraignment of the indicted charges in set for March 7 in Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh's courtroom.

Still, who deputies say is the owner of the animals, showed up about 1 p.m. Dec. 4 and told the deputy dog wardens she had not been out to the property to care for the animals in at least a week and the animals had not been checked on or fed, according to court records.

"One deceased canine was located locked in a wire crate in a shed. There was no food or shelter from the elements. The crate had barely enough room for the dog to lay. It was on its side and far into decomposition. The condition of the dog appeared as if it has been starved to death," investigators wrote in the court complaint.

A horse on the property was "severely emaciated ... unstable and skin and bones and had obviously not been fed on a regular bases," according to the court complaint.