Woman indicted in fiery crash in Miamisburg

Apr. 7—A 31-year-old Dayton woman indicted Wednesday is accused of fleeing a traffic stop at speeds greater than 100 mph in Miamisburg before a fiery crash last month that seriously injured her two passengers, including a juvenile.

Chanel Shante Caver was issued a summons to appear April 21 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of vehicular assault and single counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business, all felony charges.

A Miamisburg police officer spotted a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix crashed and on fire around 11:50 p.m. March 4 after it had fled a traffic stop. The car's speed was clocked at 102 mph just before the crash, according to a Miamisburg Police Department crash report.

The car crossed the center line on North Main Street, jumped the curb and struck a brick sign before catching fire. The driver, later identified as Caver, ran away, police said. Both of her passengers, a 34-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy, suffered leg injuries reported to be serious and were taken to Kettering Health Main Campus, the report stated.