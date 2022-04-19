Woman indicted in former Memphis basketball standout’s death after car crashes into home

A 19-year-old woman was indicted Tuesday on vehicular homicide charges stemming from an incident last year in which her car struck a house, killing a man inside whose body was not discovered until some four hours later, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Miracle Renee Rutherford was arrested last September and charged with vehicular homicide in the death of former Memphis basketball standout Galen Young.

This week, a grand jury returned the indictment against Rutherford, alleging that she drove recklessly and created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. on June 5, 2021, as Rutherford was driving at a high rate of speed southbound on Horn Lake Road toward Shelby Drive in southwest Memphis, investigators said.

Her car crossed two northbound lanes, left the road, continued through a yard, and went airborne, striking the corner of a frame house in the 4500 block of Horn Lake.

Police responded, but there were no injuries reported at the crash scene. Investigators said a woman in the house told police she lived there with her son, 45-year-old Leslie Galen Young, but that he was not home.

Several hours later in daylight, other family members arrived to help clean up after the crash and discovered Young’s body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Young was a former basketball standout at Hillcrest High School and for the UNC-Charlotte 49ers where he was named MVP in the 1999 C-USA Tournament. He also played professionally for 13 years in the United States and abroad, the D.A.’s office said.

Rutherford is free on a $30,000 bond.

