Woman indicted in gas station case

May 25—CATLETTSBURG — A Louisa woman has been indicted for trying to mimic the gas prices by showing up to the Burnaugh Marathon high on heroin on May 14, according to court records.

Jocelyn N. Pickard, 36, was indicted Tuesday on one count of second-offense heroin trafficking, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and one count of public intoxication.

If convicted, Pickard faces up to 30 years in prison.

According to court records, an anonymous caller reported a lady was stumbling about the gas pumps at the lonely fueling station off U.S. 23.

When a Boyd County Sheriff's deputy arrived, he found Pickard passed out in the driver's seat of a gold SUV with two kids in the back, a citation states.

After the deputy rapped upon the window several times, Pickard woke up and said she was at the gas station to meet a friend, records show.

The citation states Pickard was having a hard time keeping her head up and her eyes open, all indications of being "on the nod," a common symptom of being on dope.

With pinpoint pupils (another indication of drug use) and a failed sobriety test, the deputy determined Pickard was intoxicated, records show.

During a search of a purse, the deputy found a large bag of suspected heroin and several individual baggies of suspected heroin, the citation states.

Authorities called CPS to the scene to pick up the children, records show.

The citation states Pickard started "talking out of her head."

Pickard is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

