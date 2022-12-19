Woman indicted on manslaughter charges months after crash that claimed life of Randolph officer

A woman was indicted last week on charges she was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she allegedly caused a crash that claimed the life of an off-duty Randolph police officer earlier this year.

A Plymouth County grand jury on Friday returned indictments charging 35-year-old Kaleigh Davidson, of Rockland, with one count each of manslaughter by motor vehicle (alcohol), manslaughter by motor vehicle (drugs), aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon upon a person over 60, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Officers responding to a report of a two-car crash on Route 3 south in Hingham on the morning of May 14 found a man in the roadway and his car crashed in the median, investigators said.

The victim, who authorities later identified as 61-year-old Michael Beal, of Norwell, was pronounced dead at the scene. Davidson suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Investigators added that Davidson was speeding over 100 miles per hour and under the influence of alcohol, Suboxone, Benzodiazepines, and marijuana at the time of the crash.

Beal served for 35 years with the Randolph Police Department. The DA’s office said he was a loving husband, a cherished father to eight children, and grandfather to six grandchildren.

Davidson will be arraigned on the charges in Brockton Superior Court at a later date.

