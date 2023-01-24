Woman indicted for manslaughter connected to fentanyl overdose

A Wichita Falls woman has been indicted on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Andres Diaz on July 15, according to court documents.

A Wichita County grand jury indicted Leigha Ruth Smith on Jan. 19 for allegedly providing fentanyl to Diaz, 21, according to allegations in court documents filed Friday.

Smith, 22, was being held Monday in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on a $250,000 bond, according to online jail records.

A power-point was displayed during the Fentanyl Fact Panel at the MPEC in Wichita Falls on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Diaz died after ingesting a counterfeit pill that he and Smith believed was Percocet, according to allegations in a police affidavit.

Smith bought two pills from Jasinto Jimenez, who was allegedly selling fentanyl to support his own habit, according to allegations in court documents. She swallowed her pill, thinking it was also Percocet. Diaz crushed and snorted his. He passed out and never regained consciousness.

Smith was first arrested on a murder charge, but that charge was dismissed after a grand jury declined to indict her in November, according to court records.

Murder carries a punishment of up to life in prison. The maximum penalty for manslaughter is 20 years. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jimenez, 22, was charged with murder in connection with Diaz's death, court documents show.

He was being held Monday in the Law Enforcement Center on a $1 million bond for the murder charge, according to court documents.

Wichita Falls police and the District Attorney's Office have been cracking down on people they contend to be responsible for fentanyl-related deaths.

