Woman indicted on multiple arson charges for Middletown fire

Oct. 24—A Middletown woman has been indicted for allegedly setting a fire that heavily damaged her residence and two others in August.

Samantha Stevens, 37, was indicted last week by a Butler County grand jury on six counts of aggravated arson, according to court records.

Stevens is accused of starting a fire at 1716 Manchester Ave. on Aug. 21. Two neighboring houses were also damaged. She was arrested by Middletown police days after the fire and is being held in the county jail in lieu of $150,000 cash bond.

Middletown police and fire were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. on reports of a working structure fire. Upon arrival at the scene, fire personnel confirmed the fire with heavy smoke exiting the house.

Multiple Middletown fire apparatuses arrived to battle the fire with mutual aid provided by Monroe Fire Department. Middletown Paramedics and EMTs were also on the scene to assist the occupants and fire personnel.

No injuries to the occupants and firefighters were reported.