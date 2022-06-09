Woman indicted on murder charge in death of off-duty officer who was found in snowbank in Canton

A Mansfield woman has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of an off-duty Boston police officer who was found unresponsive in a snowbank in Canton back in January, officials said.

Karen Read, 42, was also indicted on charges of motor vehicle manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision in connection with the death of John O’Keefe, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Detectives arrested Read of Feb. 1 on a manslaughter warrant. She later pleaded not guilty to that charge and was released on $50,000 bail.

Read was arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday at her Mansfield home on an indictment warrant issued by the Norfolk Superior Court, the DA’s office said. She is slated to face a judge Friday.

O’Keefe, a 16-year veteran of the force, was found on the morning of Jan. 29 outside of a home on Fairview Road. Heavy snow was falling and temperatures were in the teens.

Investigators say O’Keefe appeared to have been in the cold for some time.

O’Keefe is widely remembered for adopting and raising his niece and nephew after his sister died of cancer and her husband passed away shortly after.

