Woman indicted for murder in shooting of Dayton woman in December

Sep. 1—A Harrison Twp. woman indicted Wednesday on a murder charge is accused of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another in December during an "ongoing dispute."

A warrant was issued for Georgia Raeshawn Jackson, 36, who is scheduled to appear Sept. 13 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.

Ashley R. Webster, 34, was shot to death and 27-year-old Sha'que L. Johnson was shot and wounded the afternoon of Dec. 19 in the 3400 block of North Main Street in Dayton.

Dayton police responded to the shooting and requested medical attention for both gunshot victims.

"During this time, the individual responsible for shooting both females called 911, provided her location and was detained," Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said previously. "The initial indications are that the deceased and the suspect were known to each other and had been involved in an ongoing dispute that tragically escalated into gunfire."

According to a 911 dispatch log, Jackson said she fired three shots at Webster, who reportedly was holding a brick.

Webster was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and Johnson's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Each charge against Jackson includes three-year and five-year firearm specifications that would add time at sentencing, if she is convicted.