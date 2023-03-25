UPDATE: Woman indicted in overdose death of 2 year-old child

Mar. 24—CATLETTSBURG — A West Virginia woman was arrested Thursday in connection with the youngest overdose death on record in Boyd County.

Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond said the 2-year-old child is the youngest to die as a result of fentanyl ingestion in Boyd County. In his career, he said he's only worked one other case younger — an 18-month-old from Ironton.

"This is the youngest case we have originating in Boyd County," Hammond said.

Brittney Coppodonna, 33, of Ona, was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police on charges of first-degree manslaughter, simple possession of cocaine and first-degree wanton endangerment.

On Feb. 14, a 2-year-old was found unresponsive on Greentree Court, according to Kentucky State police. The child was taken to King's Daughters Medical Center where the child was shortly thereafter pronounced dead.

Kentucky State Police said an autopsy revealed the child died as a result of fentanyl ingestion.

On Tuesday, a Boyd County grand jury returned a direct indictment against Coppodonna.

She is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

According to the latest released stats from the state, children from ages 0-4 saw less than five fatalities in 2020 and 2021.