Woman indicted on reckless homicide

Feb. 14—GREENUP — A Greenup County woman was indicted last Thursday on charges of reckless homicide in connection to a fatal shooting.

According to the indictment, Tina Kay Reed, 37, fired a handgun on Sept. 27, 2022 that resulted in the death of Shane Fritz, 33, of Greenup.

Previous news outlets reported that Kentucky State Police responded to an address near Jeffs Valley, and Reed's last known address, in response to a deceased male lying in a driveway.

While Reed was initially taken in for questioning, she was later released and no charges were issued until now.

Details in court records are scarce, only consisting of the indictment and release conditions after Reed posted a $5,000 bail.

However, family members of Fritz started up a #justiceforshanelee tag on social media, urging community members to share Fritz's family's more detailed version of events.

According to the tag, family wrote Fritz had returned to his shared residence with Reed, his then-girlfriend, to retrieve his belongings after ending a "very toxic relationship."

"He was only there a matter of twenty minutes. She shot him with his coffee in his hand, one step away from the main road...He was leaving because he didn't wanna argue anymore," one post reads.

Reed is due back in Greenup County Circuit Court Feb. 16 for arraignment.

Reckless homicide is a class D felony, carrying a punishment of up to five years in prison, if convicted.

