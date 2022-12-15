Woman indicted by the Tazewell County Grand Jury on felony murder and elder abuse

Dec. 15—TAZEWELL, Va. — Complications from bed sores and an infection which led to a Tazewell County man's death have resulted in the indictment of his stepdaughter on charges of felony murder and elder abuse which resulted in death, according to the commonwealth attorney.

Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney J. Christopher Plaster announced that Christine Kaye Meadows, 54, of Cedar Bluff, Va. was indicted by a grand jury for one count of felony murder and one count of abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult that resulted in death.

Evidence shows that Meadows, who is a licensed practical nurse and the stepdaughter of the victim, Velmer Eugene "Gene" Stanley, was appointed as Power of Attorney and became Stanley's full-time caretaker in 2020, according to Plaster.

Between 2020 and 2022, Stanley's health significantly deteriorated and he became incapacitated and fully dependent upon Meadows' care, according to a statement from the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. On May 25 this year, members of the Richlands Rescue Squad responded to Stanley's residence about a patient who requested to go to the emergency room due to pain he was experiencing.

The Richlands Rescue Squad members found Stanley "to have numerous bed sores all over his body as well as other unspeakable conditions that exhibited a long term, significant lack of care for Mr. Stanley," according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Stanley was transported to Clinch Valley Medical Center where he received care until his death on June 26.

A review of the medical records and an investigation report from the Medical Examiner's office determined that Stanley's death resulted from complications of sepsis due to bed sores and a urinary tract infection, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

"The facts of this case are incredibly heartbreaking. Mr. Stanley, along with all of our seniors, deserve the best care and treatment that we can offer. Abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult is something that will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Plaster said.

"I would like to thank the Richlands Police Department for their efforts in investigating this case. I would also like to thank the Richlands Rescue Squad and Clinch Valley Medical Center for their quick response to this matter and the care they provided for the victim during the last month of his life," Plaster stated.

A bond hearing was scheduled Thursday for Meadows in the Tazewell County Circuit Court.

The Richlands Police Department investigated. Plaster will prosecute the case.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

