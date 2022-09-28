Woman indicted after toddler dies in hot car outside Memphis daycare

A woman has been indicted on two charges after allegedly leaving a one-year-old boy inside a hot car in May.

Fay Eschoe, 62, has been indicted on charges of criminally negligent homicide and aggravated child abuse of a child under the age of 8.

Fay Eschoe

The incident happened at the Education is the Key Childcare on Thomas Street on May 19. One-year-old Carson Flowers was found in a vehicle outside the daycare in critical condition. Flowers was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but did not survive.

According to Memphis Police Department, preliminary information points to a heat exhaustion death.

Eschoe was released on bond.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services released the following statement to FOX13 News:

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is aware of the incident involving Education is the Key Children’s Learning Center. We are saddened and our thoughts go out to the family during this difficult time.

The TDHS Child Care Licensing Team immediately launched an investigation of the situation and is partnering with others to further investigate as needed. The child care agency was authorized for transportation of children through use of pre-approved vehicles. Our investigation has confirmed that although the person involved in the situation was approved to transport, the specific vehicle involved was not.

The provider was first licensed in February 2017 and had received no violations since opening. As of May 23, 2022 the agency has surrendered its child care license and is now closed.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy’s office told FOX13 that there is another defendant in this case that is not in custody and, at the time this story was published, had not been served. Mulroy’s office will release a statement once both defendants have been served.

