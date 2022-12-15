Woman indicted for trafficking child for sex, documents show

FOX13 is working to learn more details about the arrest of a woman accused of trafficking a child for sex.

Sandra Shaw was indicted earlier this year for soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act, and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Prosecutors said the crimes started back in 2016, when the alleged victim was under 13 years old.

The crimes continued until 2021.

Shaw’s bond is set at $200,000.

