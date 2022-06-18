Woman injured in accidental shooting

Jun. 18—JAMESTOWN — A 44-year-old woman was accidentally shot in the chest Friday, June 17, in northeast Jamestown, according to Scott Edinger, chief of police at the Jamestown Police Department.

The Stutsman County Communications Center received a 911 call of someone reporting an accidental shooting at about 4:30 p.m. at the 500 block of 2nd Avenue Northeast.

Jamestown police officers responded and found the woman with a gunshot wound to the upper chest, Edinger said.

Ringdahl Ambulance transported the victim to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center where she was stabilized and airlifted to Fargo.

A 9-millimeter handgun was, one shell and an unspent shell were seized, Edinger said.

Officers interviewed a 55-year-old woman who was a witness and processed the scene.

Reports will be forwarded to the Stutsman County State's Attorney's office for review.

The incident remains under investigation.