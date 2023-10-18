Woman injured after being shoved into NYC subway train in unprovoked attack: NYPD

A woman was shoved into a moving subway train leaving a Midtown station during an unprovoked attack Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The 29-year-old woman was on the platform as the World Trade Center-bound E train left the 5th Ave.-53rd St. station about 12:05 p.m. when a man in his 30s grabbed her and shoved her into the side of the departing train, witnesses told police.

EMS rushed the woman to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center where she was in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.

Cops said the two weren’t near each other or interacting before the attack, leading investigators to believe it was unprovoked.

The shover, who was wearing a burgundy or maroon sweater, fled the station. There was no immediate arrest.