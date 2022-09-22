Woman injured after car is shot in northwest Tallahassee. It's the 2nd shooting in 12 hours

A woman was seriously injured Wednesday night in northwest Tallahassee after the car she was traveling in was hit by multiple gunshots.

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating the shooting that occurred in the 2700 block of Pecan Road just before 7:30 p.m.

"A vehicle with multiple occupants was struck by gunfire several times as it traveled down the road," TPD wrote in an online incident alert. "One adult female passenger sustained serious injuries as a result of the shooting. No other injuries have been reported."

A spokesperson with TPD said it was not yet clear if the vehicle was the intended target of the shooting.

"It's just really early," Alicia Hill said of the preliminary investigation.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to call TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

It was the second time a woman was injured by gunfire in northwest Tallahassee in a 12-hour span in Tallahassee. Just after midnight, a woman was shot at an apartment complex while a suspect robbed her.

There have been at least 89 serious shootings in Tallahassee and the county this year, resulting in at least 63 injuries and 15 deaths, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Tallahassee Democrat.

