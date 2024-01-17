Woman injured in deadly Main Street Armory concert stampede files lawsuit

A woman injured during a fatal stampede of concertgoers at the Main Street Armory last March has filed a lawsuit against the venue and the security firm on hand that night.

Tiffany Baxtrum suffered serious "physical, mental and financial injuries" after the venue owners and security detail failed to maintain order following a GloRilla concert on March 5, according to claims in the lawsuit.

Police believe concertgoers surged toward the exit after hearing what they believed to be gunshots inside, though no evidence of gunfire was ever found. Three people were fatally trampled during the stampede, and many others were injured.

Baxtrum's lawsuit is the second against Main Street Armory LLC and former venue owner Scott Donaldson. It also names Enterprise Security for its "carelessness, recklessness and negligence." Specifics about Baxtrum's injuries were not available Wednesday.

The family of Aisha Haskins-Stephens ― one of the three women killed that night ― is also suing the venue.

Emails to Donaldson and his last known attorneys from the law firm Gallo & Iacovangelo went unanswered. When reached by phone, a supervisor at Enterprise Security said they could not comment on the lawsuit.

After an investigation last spring, the Monroe County District Attorney's Office decided not to pursue criminal charges in the incident.

RIP Brandy was spray painted on the doorway of the Main Street Armory in memory of Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester. Miller was one of three women who died from injuries from a crush of concertgoers who surged at the exits when they thought they heard gunfire at the GloRilla concert earlier in the month.

Will the Main Street Armory reopen?

The fatal stampede prompted the city to revoke the venue's entertainment license last spring. The Main Street Armory was shut down a few days later and has remained closed ever since.

The venue was sold on March 23 to an owner listed in public records as "900 E. Main Street Rochester LLC."

