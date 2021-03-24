Woman injured after domestic assault in Hazleton; man arrested

Amanda Christman, Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 24—A 25-year-old Hazleton man was apprehended after a March 4 assault.

Henderson Arisdy faces a felony of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor of simple assault and a summary of harassment filed March 5 by Hazleton police. Bail was set at $50,000 on March 9 by Magisterial District Judge Thomas Malloy, Wilkes-Barre.

According to arrest papers:

Police were called to 418 E. Cranberry Ave. around 2 a.m. for a domestic incident and found an unresponsive woman on the living room floor. She had two deep lacerations behind her left ear and a large, bleeding hematoma on the back of her head. The woman was in and out of consciousness.

An officer was told Arisdy, her boyfriend, was the assailant and that he ran off.

There was blood next to a bed and on a door frame in a second floor bedroom. There was also blood on a hallway wall.

Officers found footprints in the snow outside that headed away from the rear door of the home, but they were unable to find Arisdy at that time. He was wanted for assault and strangulation at the time of the latest assault, police said.

The woman was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton and was able to briefly speak to police, telling them Arisdy caused her injuries after punching her in the face and hitting her in the back of the head with something. She didn't remember anything that happened next and had lost vision in her right eye.

Her condition deteriorated and she lost consciousness, having to be intubated by hospital staff before being transported to Lehigh Valley-Cedar Crest.

An update on her condition wasn't available.

Contact the writer: achristman @standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3584

