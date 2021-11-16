Woman injured during Fort Sill National Bank heist

Christopher Walker
·1 min read
A woman was injured in a bank robbery in Wichita Falls Tuesday.
Wichita Falls Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police got a report of a robbery at Fort Sill National Bank in the 3500 block of Kemp Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a woman had been injured during the incident. She was taken to a hospital. The extent of her injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Police said the robber was last seen fleeing north with an undetermined amount of stolen money.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5’06 in height, wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve blue shirt, a gray and black beanie cap, and a reflective type shirt or vest. FBI joined the investigation with WFPD.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Woman injured during Wichita Falls bank heist

