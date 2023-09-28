Woman injured when Fort Worth officer shoots dog on domestic disturbance call, police say

A woman suffered a minor injury from some type of fragment when an officer shot a dog while responding to a domestic disturbance, Fort Worth police said in a news release Thursday.

At around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call in the 6200 block of Kentwood Place.

During the disturbance, a woman — later identified as Michelle Henson — sprayed bug spray on an elderly male resident of the household, hit him with a baseball bat and also assaulted another male resident, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene at around 9:10 p.m. and observed people arguing in the front yard of the home.

When a responding officer was getting out of his patrol car and was speaking with Henson, a large dog immediately ran at him “aggressively,” police said in the release.

The responding officer retreated to the driver seat of the patrol car but the dog continued to charge at him and bit his left leg, the release says.

The officer then fired three shots and struck the dog. Henson was struck on her left ankle by an unknown object, “possibly a bullet fragment or fragment of pavement, causing a minor injury,” police said in the release.

Officers provided medical assistance on scene and requested MedStar.

Henson was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. She is being charged with injury to the elderly and assault with bodily injury of a family member. After being released from the hospital, she was transported to the Fort Worth City Jail.

No other people or officers were injured in the shooting.

The officer involved in the shooting has been with the Fort Worth Police Department for two and half years.

The department’s Major Case Unit is conducting a follow-up investigation on the incident.