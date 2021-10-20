Woman injured when gunfire hits Lexington home

Christopher Leach
·1 min read

A woman was shot inside of her home on Chestnut Street early Wednesday morning, according to Lexington police.

Police responded to a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. about possible shots fired on Chestnut Street, Lt. Chris Van Brackel said. Police determined that a suspect outside shot at the house with the woman inside.

Van Brackel said the woman was hit and suffered non life-threatening injuries. Police found multiple shell casings outside of the home.

Police don’t have information about a suspect as of Wednesday morning.

This is at least the third shooting to take place on or near Chestnut Street since September.

Man shot near Lexington baptist church and elementary school

Lexington man who called 911 after getting shot has died, coroner says

