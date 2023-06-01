Woman injured when gunman opens fire at car in Fort Worth park, police say

A woman was injured after someone fired a gun at her and other people in a northwest Fort Worth park early Thursday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to Marion Sansom Park, at 2501 Roberts Cut Off Road, around 1:15 a.m. regarding a shooting. The 911 caller said an unknown man had fired a gun at some people in a car. Gunfire struck the car, but it wasn’t initially thought that anyone was injured.

A short time later officers were dispatched to a hospital where a shooting victim had arrived. The woman told police she was shot during the incident at the park. The shooter approached the vehicle she was in, pulled out a gun and fired it several times.

The victim was shot once “in the backside” and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, according to police.

There are no suspects in custody, police said, and the Gun Violence Unit will investigate the shooting.