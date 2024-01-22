Woman injured in Highway 61 rollover south of Winona

Jan. 22—Homer, Minn. — A La Crosse, Wisconsin, woman was injured after a single-vehicle crash Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, near Winona.

A 2017 Toyota Rav4 was southbound on Highway 61 near County Road 15 when it left the roadway and rolled around 12:45 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, Julie Louise Scholz, 77, of La Crosse, was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office and Pickwick Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.