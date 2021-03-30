Woman injured after jumping out of moving patrol vehicle on I-5 near Ridgefield

Jessica Prokop, The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash.
·1 min read

Mar. 29—A woman was seriously injured Monday afternoon when she reportedly jumped out of a moving Clark County deputy's patrol vehicle on Interstate 5 near Ridgefield.

The woman's identity was not released late Monday afternoon. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy had been transporting the woman to the Clark County Jail for allegations of fourth-degree domestic violence assault and interfering with a 911 call.

While en route, the woman unfastened her seat belt and climbed out the rear passenger's side window of the vehicle, which was traveling at freeway speed, according to a sheriff's office news release.

"Due to the seriousness of the injury and the deputy being on duty, the Southwest Regional Independent Investigation Team will be conducting the investigation," the news release states. The investigation will be led by the Washington State Patrol.

The deputy was placed on critical incident leave, which is standard protocol.

The incident on southbound I-5 near Northeast 199th Street blocked the right lane, causing a traffic jam about 6 miles long.

Emergency dispatch logs show deputies, troopers, firefighters and medics all responded to the scene.

Reporter Jerzy Shedlock contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Drag Race’ Queens and ‘Real Housewives’ on Surviving a Pandemic in Front of the Cameras

    Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via GettyThis time last year, Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke was in the same state as a lot of people: denial. Days later, the long-running show that launched Bravo’s Real Housewives juggernaut would suddenly suspend filming. “We got a phone call and our producer said ‘production has to be out of your house by 5 p.m.,’” she remembers. “We’re going dark.”Coronavirus quickly made the world grind to a halt. The initial two-week break turned into four months and the cast were taught to Zoom and self film so they could continue documenting their lives. “Our fundamental challenge mirrored that of society’s on the whole,” remembers Alex Baskin, the show’s executive producer. “We had to figure out how to run our business—in this case, production—while adhering to the strictest principles of safety and responsibility.” For the cast and crew, “rigorous protocols” were introduced, which were vetted by a number of advisers and consultants. These were “fluid,” Baskin says, based on regulations and the latest expert advice.Other reality TV shows also had to adapt quickly. Contestants on Big Brother Germany and Canada, who had been isolated from the outside world for months, were told about the pandemic weeks later. These shows would come to an abrupt end, but Big Brother Brazil kept filming and ratings boomed in lockdown. American Idol singers recorded Zoom auditions and Bravolebrities self-recorded confessionals. Vanderpump Rules filmed its reunion episodes remotely, with its cast of restaurant workers discussing how California’s shutdown was affecting their lives. “Bubbles” and testing were introduced to allow shows like Big Brother USA, Keeping up with the Kardashians, Dancing with the Stars and Love Island to film. In the U.K., I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! was moved from the Australian jungle to a castle in Wales. Shows starring Gordon Ramsay and Bear Grylls moved filming to Iceland, while The Great British Baking Show’s 120 cast and crew members lived in a “self-contained biosphere” for six weeks to film safely.COVID-19 is the most seismic global event in living memory, which means it’s also the biggest thing that's happened since reality television became a cultural phenomenon. Re-living the shutdown through the Real Housewives of Orange County, it became clear that the medium had reached a new gear. When we're literally living through history, reality TV isn't just entertainment—it can be a powerful form of historical and cultural archiving.We saw the women of the O.C. settle into a “new normal.” Braunwyn, a mother of seven, was filmed trying (and failing) to work her laundry machines, as her housekeeper and nanny stayed home. She also self-filmed her experience with recovery from alcohol addiction in quarantine. “Viewers saw me newly sober, in a global pandemic, without any help. And it wasn't pretty,” she admits. “But I’m so grateful I got to get sober on TV, because the accountability to the viewers is what has kept me sober through the pandemic.”Several of the cast battled the virus themselves. Yet some still speculated that the threat was being exaggerated by “big pharma” to sell vaccines. Others admitted they weren’t sure whether to trust the media or politicians to give them accurate information. Braunwyn thinks some of the less informed attitudes are indicative of Newport Beach, the O.C. area where most of the show’s women live: “It's a very conservative area. A very privileged area, which didn’t really take coronavirus seriously.”The truth is that lots of people haven’t taken the virus seriously. These episodes are a time capsule of the conversations lots of people were having, particularly at the beginning of the pandemic. Baskin thinks it’s illuminating to reflect on the basic knowledge that we now take for granted: “None of us knew what was happening, or what was going to happen in the world. Back in the early days of COVID-19, we were struggling to process the world shutting down—and in the long run what it might mean for all of us.”The idea of creating a TV show at this time that didn’t capture these conversations was never in question, he says. “While [Real Housewives of Orange County] is an escapist show, it exists very much in the real world. Not covering the conditions of 2020 would’ve meant creating a parallel universe.” Yet considering that the wealthy stars of the show often feel far removed from the “real world,” it turned out to be a surprisingly relatable vehicle to capture the chaos of the pandemic. “Reality TV is about real people—vulnerable and flawed—opening up their lives. The power of unscripted TV is the authenticity of it, so we tried to embrace that fundamental tenet.”RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is another show that storylined the impact of quarantine on its stars. The first half of season two was filmed prior to the U.K.’s first national lockdown, before a seven-month break due to COVID restrictions. When the show returned, the impact lockdown had on contestants’ mental health and finances was a hot topic. The BBC also created a special episode, ‘Queens of Lockdown,’ where the queens gave an all-access look at their quarantine home lives, their professional struggles, their emotional highs and lows and how they got ready to return to the competition.RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK’s Lawrence Chaney Couldn’t Pay Rent During the Pandemic. Now He’s a Winner, Baby.Tia Kofi, a contestant on the show who filmed before and after the lengthy production break, remembers that lockdown was a huge adjustment. “Drag is my full-time job. So as soon as all the bars and venues were closed, there was no income,” she explains. “There was very little money to spend on rent and food, let alone upgrading any of my looks for the competition.” Filming a reality show in 2020 with changing safety rules was a “rollercoaster.” The cast went from one abnormal environment (filming a reality show for the first time), to a completely dystopian and unknown situation (a pandemic and a seven-month break), then back into an environment that was even stranger than it was before (filming the second half of the show under COVID safety rules).Tia is glad the struggles drag performers went through in lockdown were highlighted on the show. “It was the right thing to have that conversation. And to let people know they're not alone in struggling during this time.” Aired during Britain’s third national lockdown, Drag Race UK underlined the fact that the future of queer venues—where drag lives beyond the TV screen and Instagram—is uncertain. “The show reminded people that, once this is all over, it’s really important that we all go back and support the UK’s queer venues to keep them open,” she says. “We've already seen some have to close because of the impact of the pandemic.”Segments like this have made reality shows seem more relevant and relatable. But before COVID, it felt like the genre was on a steady trajectory in the opposite direction. In an era where we can watch famous people fighting on Twitter and see inside their homes on Instagram, “unscripted” shows were increasingly opting for an exaggerated, edited version of reality. The Kardashians, who arrived as the “relatable” first family of reality TV and will end their show later this year as billionaire mega-influencers, represent the shift away from fly-on-the-wall to a more distant, filtered, and monetizable end product.Pre-COVID, we’d become accustomed to watching people behave in a way that’s more dramatic, emotional and glamorous than our own lives—on TV and now social media—while going along with the pretense that it’s mostly real. But COVID brought the fourth wall tumbling down, taking what had begun to feel like the standard reality TV formula with it. Fans became much more aware that reality stars were “filming a show”—and loved peeking at the mess behind the curtain.So what happens now that reality TV has been outdone by reality? After all, not even the most overproduced reality show could hope to match 2020 in terms of plot twists. Braunwyn hopes for a return to the medium’s origins. “I really think that people want the ‘real’—it's how Housewives started,” she says. “If you go back to Season 1 of Real Housewives of Orange County, it was real women leading real lives. It's become almost produced a lot of times by the women on it.” It doesn’t feel like a coincidence that the early seasons of Orange County that Braunwyn feels nostalgic for followed the wives as they grappled with another global crisis: the economic crash of 2007-2008. Like many viewers across America, cast members lost businesses, homes and marriages as the economy slumped. Eviction notices were even served as the cameras rolled. The perception of a shared experience created a closeness between the watcher and the watched.While it’s too early to tell if the pandemic will result in any changes to reality TV in the long-term, it does feel like we’re now at a crossroads. Reality TV can continue down the safe route (ratings-wise) of executive-produced conflict and drunken dramatics, because there will always be people willing to play a character on TV in return for fame, followers and money. Or it can lean into what’s really going on in peoples’ lives and channel the more intimate style of television that first got people hooked on the genre. It’s less formulaic and harder to get right, but as we saw this year, the end result is more engaging and the ethical waters feel less murky (if still far from clear).Looking beyond the pandemic, Braunwyn is optimistic that a shift is on the horizon: “If we can go back to the heart of what reality TV really is, which is a glimpse into peoples’ lives, then I think that there’s a lot of good that can still come from it.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Leaders of 23 countries back pandemic treaty idea for future emergencies

    Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organisation on Tuesday backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic now ravaging the globe. The idea of such a treaty, which would ensure universal and equitable access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for pandemics, was floated by the chairman of European Union leaders Charles Michel at a G20 summit last November. "We believe that nations should work together towards a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response," they said.

  • Watch as bear takes leisurely stroll on hanging bridge in Tennessee theme park

    It was a rainy day, and the bear didn’t come near any humans, the park says.

  • EXPLAINER: In ex-cop's trial, defense promises video too

    It’s clear video will be the central focus at the trial that began Monday for a white former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd — and not just the widely seen bystander video that set off nationwide protests last year. Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd, who was Black. Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for over 9 minutes during Floyd's arrest on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill.

  • Peter Berg’s Film 44 Signs First-Look Deal at Netflix

    Peter Berg’s Film 44 production company has secured a first-look deal with Netflix to produce and direct live-action films and series, they announced jointly Monday. “For me, in this moment, Netflix is the perfect creative fit,” Berg said in a statement. “I could not be more excited to get to work!” “Pete Berg has created iconic television. Authentic, visceral and kinetic, Berg’s style has elevated storytelling for years and we are proud to welcome him to Netflix,” Brian Wright, head of overall deals at Netflix, said. Tendo Nagenda, vice president of Netflix Film, added, “Pete makes movies that captivate and thrill us…We’re thrilled to have him and Film 44 officially at Netflix.” Berg and Netflix film chief Scott Stuber have worked together in the past, including on the films “Patriot’s Day” and “Kingdom.” Also Read: Opioid Crisis Limited Series Set at Netflix From Peter Berg and 'Narcos' Showrunner Eric Newman Berg, a director, producer and actor, is the founder of Film Forties, a production company specializing in creating scripted, non-scripted and branded entertainment. Via his scripted entertainment company, Film 44, Berg has written and directed feature films including “The Rundown” (2003), “Friday Night Lights” (2004), “The Kingdom” (2007), “Hancock” (2008), “Battleship” (2012), “Lone Survivor” (2013), “Deepwater Horizon” (2016), “Patriots Day” (2016), “Mile 22” (2018) and “Spenser Confidential” (2020). Berg, who starred in David E. Kelley’s medical drama “Chicago Hope” in the late ’90s, also created the popular television adaptation of his feature film, “Friday Night Lights.” Additionally, Berg served as executive producer and director on two acclaimed HBO series, “The Leftovers” and “Ballers.” Also Read: Peter Berg's 'QB1: Beyond the Lights' Gets Premiere Date Through Berg’s other company banners Film 45 (nonscripted entertainment) and Film 46 (branded entertainment), he has directed a wide range of projects, including Super Bowl commercials, documentaries and docu-series. His nonscripted projects include “QB1: Beyond the Lights” and “The Keepers” for Netflix and “State of Play” for HBO. His upcoming projects include a feature documentary about Rihanna for Amazon and directing Netflix’s “Painkiller,” a drama about the origins of Purdue Pharma and the opioid epidemic. Berg is represented by WME. Read original story Peter Berg’s Film 44 Signs First-Look Deal at Netflix At TheWrap

  • Dana White wants Jon Jones to call if he wants Francis Ngannou: ‘We can make that fight tonight’

    Dana White says talk is one thing, but action is another. The action Jon Jones needs to take if he wants the Francis Ngannou fight is to pick up the phone.

  • Australia’s Top Emitter Plans to Split Off Its Coal Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s AGL Energy Ltd., the nation’s biggest emitter, plans to split off its coal-fired generation into a separate unit as increased renewables generation upends the nation’s electricity landscape.AGL’s decision to separate its fossil-fuel plants is one of the most radical responses yet to Australia’s increased wind and solar generation, which undermined power prices and hurt the company’s profitability. It echoes a global trend to separate dirtier plants, such as when Germany’s largest utilities floated their renewable businesses as separate entities more than five years ago.AGL’s new arm, dubbed with the placeholder “PrimeCo,” would encompass 8.9 gigawatts of installed generation representing a fifth of Australia’s electricity demand, including the company’s coal plants. A second unit, “New AGL,” would be the largest power retailer covering almost a third of Australian households.“AGL is trying to dodge its responsibility to manage the shutdown and rehabilitation of its aging coal burning power stations by hiding its coal assets in a separate business,” Glenn Walker, Greenpeace Australia Pacific senior coal campaigner, said in a statement. “This demerger should be seen for what it is -- an attempt by a company worried about its brand to hide its reputation as the nation’s biggest polluter.”A plan for the separation is slated to be completed by the end of June, AGL said Tuesday in a statement. The company’s shares have fallen 11% after it last month flagged expectations of further drops in wholesale prices.“At our results in February, we talked about how those shaping forces of customer, community and technology were accelerating faster than we had anticipated,” AGL Chief Executive Officer Brett Redman said in an investor presentation on Tuesday. “Coupled with continuing pressure on wholesale electricity prices, if anything that pace has only picked up in the past few weeks.”New AGL would take over the company’s retail units, as well as its hydro portfolio, battery pipeline, some gas units and a stake in the PowAR renewable generation joint venture. PrimeCo would encompass assets including the coal stations and non-PowAR wind.AGL’s revenue from customer markets was A$7.69 billion ($5.87 billion) in 2020, up from A$7.54 billion in 2019, while its revenue from wholesale markets was A$4.34 billion over the same period, down from A$5.56 billion in 2019.AGL will immediately start engaging with stakeholders including investors, regulators and government with a view to confirming further details of the separation, the company said.(Updates with Greenpeace comment in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Collegeville Mother Charged After Son Shot, Killed His Sister

    Police responded to a shooting inside the family’s residence on Larchwood Court in Collegeville on March 19 just before 8 a.m.

  • George Floyd: Americans react to Day One of the Chauvin trial

    A black political hopeful, a Minnesota resident and a retired officer share their thoughts.

  • Cougar Restomod Muscle Car Turned Wagon

    What do you think of this rendering?

  • The chair of Michigan's GOP apologized for calling top female Democratic lawmakers 'witches' who should face 'burning at the stake'

    Michigan GOP chair Ron Weiser also joked about GOP congressmen who voted to impeach Trump being assassinated.

  • 'You don't belong': land dispute drives new exodus in Ethiopia’s Tigray

    Four months after the Ethiopian government declared victory over the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), tens of thousands of Tigrayans are again being driven from their homes. This time, it is due not to the fighting, but to regional forces and militiamen from neighbouring Amhara seeking to settle a decades-old land dispute, according to witnesses, aid workers and members of Tigray's new administration. Amhara officials say the disputed lands, equal to about a quarter of Tigray, were taken during the nearly three decades that the TPLF dominated central government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018.

  • Asia shares set to rise as broader worries about hedge fund default ease

    Asian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday as investors shook off earlier worries about a hedge fund default that roiled global banking stocks overnight, while rekindled concerns about inflation pushed bond yields higher. The firmer tone in Asia comes as Wall Street pared earlier losses driven by the banking sector on fears that issues with a defaulting hedge fund could spread throughout the banking sector. Nomura and Credit Suisse are facing billions of dollars in losses and regulatory scrutiny after a U.S. investment firm, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on equity derivative bets, putting investors on edge about who else might be exposed.

  • Panthers beat Stars, but expect Aaron Ekblad to miss ‘extensive time’ with leg injury

    Jonathan Huberdeau knew from the screams how bad Aaron Ekblad’s leg injury must have been.

  • Filibuster reform: Do we really need a second House of Representatives?

    In the long term, it is not a good idea to get rid of the filibuster and thus enfeeble minorities and empower very slim majorities.

  • Amanda Gorman's youngest fans have poet reveling in the opportunity to inspire them

    On "Good Morning America," poet Amanda Gorman reflected on the impact of her work on kids and the thrill of having her inauguration poem published.

  • Tom Cotton: China needs to pay for unleashing COVID plague on world

    Senate Armed Services Committee member joins 'FOX News Primetime' to discuss the origins of coronavirus

  • U.S. men's soccer team falls to Honduras, won't go to Olympics again

    The U.S. men's soccer team failed to quality for the Olympics again after losing to Honduras, 2-1, in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday. "Obviously, we're devastated, absolutely devastated," said U.S. Under-23 Coach Jason Kreis, brought on in 2019 to lead the team which last competed in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. "In our locker room, the guys are like it's a tragedy — a tragedy." Under a 1992 agreement with FIFA, the men's Olympic teams are all under-23, ensuring the primacy of the World Cup, The New York Times explains. "It remains an important barometer of a country's ability to produce young talent," but after a promising start this year, the young U.S. team lost to the young Hondurans. The senior U.S. men's team also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The senior U.S. women's team, reigning World Cup champions, qualified last year and are favorites to win a fifth gold medal in Japan this summer. Honduras and Mexico — which beat Canada 2-0 in the other semifinal match — will play each other Tuesday, but both teams will head to Tokyo. The other 14 teams who will compete this summer are Japan, 2016 gold medalists Brazil, Argentina, France, Germany, Romania, Spain, Egypt, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Australia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and New Zealand. The U.S. men's team has played in four Olympics but never won a medal. They failed to qualify in 2004, 2012, and 2016, and they were knocked out in the first round in Beijing in 2008. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksInvestigation underway into how massive ship got stuck in the Suez CanalMyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

  • Miles Bridges channels his inner Draymond Green; it’s an edginess the Hornets need

    Miles Bridges had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte Hornets’ overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

  • MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

    Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell baselessly asserted he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed. Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year. But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann says the 2020 election was "a coup" and warns that passage of H.R. 1 will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." https://t.co/YI9KnGeP6u pic.twitter.com/waFynEyyHw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksInvestigation underway into how massive ship got stuck in the Suez CanalWatch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship