Woman injured in Kentucky State Fair shooting

A woman was shot in her left foot Saturday after police said a firearm went off at the Kentucky State Fair.

Around 6:30 p.m., a Kentucky State Police detective made contact with the woman and Amari McClung, reportedly carrying a loaded firearm in his waistband, just after the shooting, according to court documents.

Police said the firearm was "negligently discharged" in a large crowd.

The round struck the woman and "placed hundreds of other patrons of the fair in danger of serious physical injury or death," the citation said.

McClung, 20, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. His next arraignment is scheduled for Monday, documents said.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Woman injured at Kentucky State Fair in shooting