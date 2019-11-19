Woman injured in Las Vegas shooting dies two years later, coroner says

More than two years after a shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas left more than 50 people dead, a woman who was paralyzed in the shooting has died, a coroner said.

Kimberly Gervais, 57, was shot and suffered a spinal injury in the October 1, 2017, shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas during which 58 other people were killed and hundreds were wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The San Bernardino County coroner in California said the Mira Loma woman had been recovering at a nursing facility in Redlands. On Friday, she was brought into a local hospital and pronounced dead, the coroner said.

An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death, the coroner said.

Her sister, Dena Sarvela, said the stress from Gervais' injuries became too much for her body to handle.

“She hurt. Even though she was paralyzed from the neck up, she could feel all the pain,” Sarvela told KPTV in Vancouver, Washington, where she lives.

Clark County, Nevada, tweeted a message of support to Gervais' family and friends Monday.

"Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Kim Gervais," the tweet read. "For the past two years, she had battled the physical and psychological toll of the Las Vegas shooting."

Sarvela said her sister went to the Las Vegas music festival with two friends. One survived while the other she saw die, Sarvela told KPTV.

Sarvela described the challenge of the two years since the shooting and said Gervais wasn't able to return to California for almost a year.

"She lost her zest for life because of it, because of the shooting, because of her injuries that she sustained. It was hard to be that same person, that we all know and love," Sarvela told the TV station.

Gervais was a mother of two who raised her daughters after her husband died in 2000, Sarvela told KPTV. She said her sister was ready to retire soon, too.

"She is, was, she still is … she'll never leave my heart, ever."

