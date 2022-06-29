Woman injured, man arrested following road rage shooting near Oviedo

A Seminole County woman remains in critical condition after she was shot during a road rage incident Tuesday night.

Police said Actavia Beard was at a stoplight along Alafaya trail near Alexandria Boulevard, when another car began honking at her.

See map of location below:

Investigators said as the light turned green, the car then sped around Beard and into the intersection before getting caught in traffic.

Police said Beard then pulled up behind the other car and began arguing with the driver, 23-year-old Raeanne Morrow, and the passenger, 22-year-old Keegan Johnson.

According to a police report, as Beard approached Morrow’s car, both Johnson and Morrow threw water bottles and a can at Beard.

Police said Beard then picked up the can from the ground and threw it through Johnson’s window. Johnson then shot Beard two times.

After the shooting, both Johnson and Morrow waited for officers to arrive.

Johnson told investigators she only shot Beard because he felt threatened and was defending himself after claiming Beard punched him three times.

Police said when they interviewed witnesses and reviewed cellphone video of the incident, Johnson’s story didn’t hold up.

Officers arrested Johnson and charged him with aggravated battery and attempted murder. Johnson is being held on $75.000 bond.

When contacted by text for comment, Morrow said she would need to contact a lawyer before saying anything.

According to her family, Beard remains in the hospital in critical condition.

