A woman was injured and a man was arrested after two boats collided Saturday night in Elmore County.

State troopers said a 22-foot Nautique with four people on board struck a 21-foot Chapparal with five people on board about 11:20 p.m. One of the passengers in the Chapparal, 54-year-old Rebecca Darnell of Deatsville, was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened while the boats were traveling beneath the bridge on Alabama 63 in Kowaliga Bay on Lake Martin.

The driver of the Nautique, 44-year-old Steven Shipp of Equality, was arrested and charged with boating under the influence, troopers said. He was taken to the Elmore County jail under a $1,000 bond.

Personnel responding to the scene late Saturday included officials with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, the Alexander City Fire Department and troopers from ALEA's Marine Patrol Division. ALEA said an investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Brad Harper at bharper1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Woman injured, man arrested in Lake Martin boat crash