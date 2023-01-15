Woman injured, man arrested after Saturday night shooting, police say

A man has been arrested following an overnight shooting that sent one woman to the hospital.

Shannon Washington, 24, was arrested by Lexington police after they were called to the 1700 block of Gerald Drive Saturday night around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, when officers arrived, they located a woman outside suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Lt. Joe Anderson, there have been no updates on the victim’s status as of Sunday morning.

Anderson said Washington was on the scene when officers arrived. He was charged with first-degree assault and taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.