Woman injured in midtown Sacramento hit-and-run. Police ask for public’s help to find driver

Police are looking for a driver who fled a hit-and-run Sunday night after injuring a female pedestrian in midtown, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of P Street after receiving reports of the collision at 11:47 p.m., police said. Officers found a woman on the ground with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver who hit her fled the scene before officers arrived, the Police Department said. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers investigated the scene and generated a report. No arrests have been made, according to the department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to $1,000 reward.