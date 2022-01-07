Woman injured when multiple shots fired into car in Providence Thursday night

A 21-year-old woman riding in a car on Elmwood Avenue Thursday night was apparently struck in the forehead when somebody fired several gunshots at the car, according to the Providence police.

The woman was in stable condition Friday morning at Rhode Island Hospital, and nobody has been apprehended, according to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi.

At about 10:52 p.m., the police were called to a Shell gas station at 5 Elmwood Ave., where officers found the woman in the passenger seat of the car with "an apparent gunshot wound to the forehead," the police said in a report.

Despite the injury, the woman was "alert and conversing with driver," the police said.

The driver told the police that she was driving on Elmwood Avenue when "an unknown party discharged a firearm multiple times at her vehicle," the police said.

The police counted about five gunshot holes in the car's doors a windshield, according to the report. Blood was also spotted on the inside of the front passenger door and a jacket in the back seat. The driver was not injured.

The police were later able to determine the shooting happened near 773 Elmwood Avenue.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Woman, 21, injured when 'multiple' shots fired into car in Providence