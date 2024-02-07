Woman injured after northeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is seriously injured after a shooting in northeast Memphis Tuesday night.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1500 block of Arbor View Ct. at 9:10 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Woman dead after shooting in the Wolfchase area

Police say the male suspect is known to the victim.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.