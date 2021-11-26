Woman injured in northeast Spokane shooting

Nov. 25—A woman appears to have non-life-threatening injuries after she was shot just before 6 a.m. Wednesday in northeast Spokane.

The shooting, which was near Cook Street and Wabash Avenue, does not appear to be random. Preliminary information suggests a drug transaction may have precipitated the shooting, according to a Spokane Police Department Facebook post. The woman was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 2021-20201724.