Woman injured in Northside Elmira shooting; police on the lookout for suspects

Elmira police are searching for a suspect or suspects in a shooting incident Wednesday night that sent one person to the hospital.

Around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Walnut and West First streets for a report of gunshots, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Arriving officers found an adult female in her vehicle, which was parked along the side of West First Street, police said. The woman had been shot and was treated at the scene for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries before she was taken to a local hospital for further care.

Several witnesses on the scene told police they heard two gunshots directed toward the woman's vehicle. Officers also received reports of some people wearing dark clothing running through backyards shortly after the shooting.

Officers didn't locate any of those individuals and didn't find any other victims, police said.

The injured woman told police she was an unintended victim and claimed she did not know who the target was, according to Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz.

Officers located two bullet holes in the victim's vehicle, police said. Investigators do not believe this is a random act, and that the persons involved possibly know each other.

The investigation is continuing. Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to call the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira shooting injures 1; police looking for suspects