Woman injured in Othello-area shooting

Dec. 31—OTHELLO — One woman was seriously injured in a shooting Friday night at the 2200 block of W. Ranier Road near Othello, according to a statement from the Adams County Sheriff's Office on Saturday.

As of Saturday at press time, deputies were still searching for a suspect believed to be armed, according to the ACSO statement.

According to the statement, a 52-year-old woman answered the front door of her home to be confronted by a masked suspect who was asking for the woman's son. Following a brief conversation with the suspect, the woman was shot in the leg and in the head, the ACSO statement said.

Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said the incident happened roughly between 10 and 10:30 p.m.

The suspect then fled, with ACSO deputies calling for help from a Grant County Sheriff's Office K-9 team. A search was conducted of the nearby area but was later called off, according to a separate statement.

The victim, who was not named, was transported to Othello Hospital and was reported to be in stable condition, the ACSO statement said.

The ACSO said it continues to investigate the shooting and is asking anyone with any information regarding the case to call the sheriff's office at 509-659-1122. Callers can remain anonymous.

