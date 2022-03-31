Woman injured when purse snatched in Silverdale Safeway parking lot

A woman was injured Tuesday when a man snatched her purse from a shopping cart as she was loading groceries into her vehicle in the Silverdale Safeway parking lot.

A Kitsap County sheriff’s deputy was called to the grocery store at 2890 NW Bucklin Hill Road at about 4:07 p.m. after the woman called 911.

Surveillance video in the parking lot showed a man getting out of the passenger side of a white Ford work truck to where the woman’s vehicle was parked and taking the purse from the child seat area of the cart, according to court documents filed in Kitsap County Superior Court.

The woman followed the man back to the passenger side of the truck and tried to take back her purse, leading to a struggle. The driver of the truck drove off, throwing the woman to the ground.

The woman sustained a scraped elbow and hand along with a bruised bicep.

About an hour later deputies were called to a residence on the 9300 block of Willamette Meridian Road NW in Silverdale, where two men, both 21, were arrested.

The two were later charged in Kitsap County Superior Court with second-degree robbery.

