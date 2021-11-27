Woman injured in Saturday afternoon shooting in Raytown, police say

The Raytown Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a woman injured.

At about 12:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 8600 block of Utopia Drive, a spokeswoman said in a statement.

When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Her condition is unknown and police have not made an arrest related to the shooting.

Police encourage anyone with information about the shooting to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).