DOVER ‒ Few details are available about a shooting Saturday that resulted in a woman being taken to Aultman Hospital in Canton with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police responded at 12:11 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Regent Street to a report of shots fired, according to police Detective Chad Mowrer. It appeared to be a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

Officers arrested the male suspect, who lives on Regent Street.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Woman injured in Saturday shooting in Dover; suspect in custody