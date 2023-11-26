Woman injured in shooting on I-24 exit ramp, Metro police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville authorities have launched an investigation into a Saturday shooting on an Interstate 24 exit ramp that left a woman wounded.

The Metro Nashville Police Department told News 2 that officers from the South Precinct responded to the intersection of Linbar Drive and Eisenhower Drive at approximately 3:21 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 after a 25-year-old woman ended up with a hip injury.

According to officials, the victim was traveling on I-24 East when she said she accidentally cut off another vehicle before taking the Harding Place exit.

Authorities said the woman told them the suspect pulled up next to her vehicle on the exit ramp and “words were exchanged” before the suspect flashed a pistol and shot once at the driver’s side door.

The victim fled west on Harding Place and pulled over at Linbar Drive and Eisenhower Drive, but the suspect continued west on Harding Place, according to police.

The victim was reportedly brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the suspect was described as a bearded man driving a newer black or gray four-door sedan.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.