Woman injured in shooting at Anchorage's Point Woronzof

Jan. 3—A 27-year-old Anchorage man is accused of shooting a woman in the Point Woronzof parking lot early Sunday, leaving her with serious injuries, police said.

Isaiah Savok, 27, is facing charges of attempted murder and first- and third-degree assault in the shooting, which the Anchorage Police Department said they responded to just after 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Savok told detectives that he arrived at the park early that morning because a woman he knew was there, according to a summary of police reports written by Assistant District Attorney Betsy Bull. He shot the woman multiple times when he saw her in an SUV with another person, the summary said.

The woman called 911 around 3:15 a.m. as the man driving the SUV tried to leave the area, the summary said. But Savok followed in his truck and eventually hit the SUV, causing it to spin off the road, it said.

The driver ran from the area and Savok put the woman in his truck and drove off, police said. The truck was stopped near Northern Lights Boulevard and Forest Park Drive, they said.

The stop occurred after officers heading to Point Woronzof saw a speeding truck that matched the description provided by the woman, the summary said. The officers blocked in the truck and Savok got out of the vehicle and said he'd shot her, the summary said.

The passenger door opened and police provided first aid to the wounded woman, according to the summary. She was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, police said.

Officers questioned the man who had been driving the SUV who had minor injuries, police said.

Savok remained in custody at the Anchorage Correctional Complex on Wednesday morning.